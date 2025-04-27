Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, visited the Samaan-e-Shifa Foundation in Karachi, highlighting the development of locally made ventilators as a crucial advancement for Pakistan’s healthcare sector.
During his visit, Kamal engaged with the Foundation’s Executive Director and Board members, receiving a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art ventilators crafted within the country. This innovation marks a significant step forward for indigenous medical technology.
He lauded the modern ventilators as a breakthrough in achieving self-reliance in healthcare technologies. Discussions also centered on the wider potential for domestic production of medical equipment and the role of government support in this area.
The Minister stressed that local manufacturing of advanced medical devices is a promising initiative, reiterating the government’s dedication to bolstering the domestic industry. He noted the government’s commitment to practical measures that promote local medical technology, aiming for self-sufficiency and improved healthcare services for citizens.