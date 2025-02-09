Lisbon: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb attended the funeral ceremony of the late Prince Karim al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, in Lisbon today. During the event, the Minister met with Prince Rahim al-Hussaini Aga Khan V, the newly appointed 50th Imam, to express condolences on behalf of Pakistan’s leadership and its people.
According to a statement by Press Information Department, the Minister praised the contributions of Prince Karim Aga Khan and the Aga Khan Development Network, noting their efforts in human development, economic growth, community resilience, and cultural preservation. The Minister emphasized the significant impact of Prince Karim Aga Khan’s work, highlighting the loss felt by communities worldwide, particularly the underprivileged.
The Minister also mentioned the special relationship Prince Karim Aga Khan had with Pakistan. In honor of his legacy, the Government of Pakistan declared February 8, 2025, a national day of mourning. As a mark of respect, the Pakistani flag will be flown at half-mast both domestically and at its missions abroad.
