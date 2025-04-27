The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, engaged with a Moody’s team during the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, underscoring Pakistan’s economic advancements.
Aurangzeb outlined the Government’s structural reform agenda, describing it as a catalyst for economic growth. He pointed to key indicators such as low inflation, primary and current account surpluses, a stable exchange rate, and unprecedented remittance levels as evidence of progress.
The Minister detailed ongoing tax reforms aimed at expanding the tax base through improved processes and technology. On tariff matters, he reiterated the Government’s commitment to constructive engagement with the United States Administration.