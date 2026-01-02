Australia’s T20 World Cup ambitions are clouded by uncertainty as experienced pace duo Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, alongside finisher Tim David, are poised for inclusion in the provisional squad despite significant ongoing injury concerns.
The selection of Cummins is conditional, with the fast bowler scheduled to undergo a crucial scan on his back in four weeks. He made a brief return for the third Ashes Test before being sidelined for the remainder of the series as a precautionary measure. A final decision on his availability for the tournament, which begins on February 7, will be made following that assessment.
“Pat will have a scan, I think in another four weeks, so that”ll give us the information then on where he”s at for the (T20) World Cup,” head coach Andrew McDonald stated. “He”ll be named in the squad of 15, and then we”ll get that information as to where he”s at.”
Veteran pacer Josh Hazlewood, 34, has been absent for the entire Ashes series, troubled by hamstring and Achilles ailments. However, his recovery appears to be progressing well, offering a major boost to the team”s prospects. “Josh is returning to bowl. He looks as though he should be right in terms of possible timeframes,” McDonald confirmed.
Concerns also surround hard-hitting middle-order batter Tim David, who recently sustained a hamstring injury while competing in the BBL for the Hobart Hurricanes. A subsequent scan revealed a grade-two right hamstring strain, ruling the 29-year-old out of the domestic competition. Despite this setback, and a similar two-month layoff earlier this year, David is expected to complete his rehabilitation in time for the global tournament.
“I think the timeframe will be kind on TD (Tim David) as well. So he should be available no matter what that injury is,” the head coach commented before the scan results were known.
As part of their tournament preparations, Australia will play a three-match T20I series in Pakistan in January. Their World Cup campaign officially commences against Ireland on February 11.