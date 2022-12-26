Five killed over land dispute in Nowshera

Nowshera: Five people were killed over a land dispute in Tungi Khattak area of Nowshera on Monday. Police said two rival groups exchanged fire over a property dispute as a result of which Nawab Ali, Adil, Suhain, 35, Wajid Ali, 45, and Israr were killed.

The bodies were shifted to the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex in Nowshera for medico-legal formalities. Police cordoned off the area and launched a search for the fleeing suspects. Meanwhile, two women were critically wounded in a firing incident at Kali Peeran’s house in Pishin on Monday. Police are probing the matter.