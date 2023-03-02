Five new projects will soon be inaugurated in Karachi

KARACHI:The Spokesperson of the Sindh Government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited the different areas of Malir and Korangi Districts on Thursday.

He reviewed the ongoing development schemes under Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project. Giving good news to the citizens, especially the Malir and Korangi districts’ residents, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said five projects would be inaugurated on the 15th of this month, including roads and parks. Members of the Sindh Assembly Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Salim Baloch, and Yusuf Murtaza Baloch were also with him.

The Director of the subject project, Nazir Memon, briefed Barrister Murtaza Wahab about the ongoing development works and told that various development works are underway in Malir and Korangi districts under the Neighborhood Improvement Project. The restoration work is going on from Kala Board to Kala Board, while the rain-drain and water lines from Saudabad Chowrangi to Kala Board have been completed.

In the briefing, Advisor to CM Sindh was further informed that under the project, the restoration work of Saudabad Chowrangi to Jinnah Square Chowrangi two-way road is also in progress while the work of rain drains and water lines has been completed, the restoration work of Liaquat Market Road is also in progress, and there on the site the work of the drain has been completed.

He was also informed that the road maintenance work is in progress from the Somar Kandiani extension to Murad Memon Chowk, and the rain drain work has been completed 90%. While talking to community groups, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh Government had decided to improve the public places in the Malir district. Under the Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project, 6 new parks, 3 playgrounds, and 15 roads were decided to be rehabilitated, which are now being done at a fast pace. In the first phase, we will inaugurate the parks from March 15.

Wahab said that apart from parks, rainwater drains, and water lines have been constructed before the construction of roads. The journey of public service will continue under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. PPP Member National Assembly Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Salim Baloch, and Yusuf Murtaza Baloch also expressed their gratitude to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, and Barrister Murtaza Wahab and said that the long-standing problems of the people of Malir and Korangi would be solved with the completion of these projects.