Flag Hoisting Ceremony at ICCI to celebrate 75th Independence Day of Pakistan

Islamabad, August 15, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. Qamar Zaman Kaira, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan was the chief guest. A large number of the business community was present at the occasion.

Addressing the business community at the occasion, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan said that Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices and we have to work hard to make it a welfare state, which should take care of every citizen of the country. He congratulated the Pakistani nation for celebrating the platinum jubilee of the country, which was a great milestone in the history of the country.

He said that the business community was playing an important role in the economic development of the country and appreciated the initiative of ICCI for organizing an All Parties Conference for Revival of Economy on Aug 16, 2022. He said that Pakistan has faced many ups and downs during the last 75 years, but we have to work on the agenda of the founders of the country to make it a strong nation of the world.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that promoting ease of doing business and creating conducive environment was the key requirement to steer the economy out of current challenges. He said that the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan reminded us that we as a nation should work hard with honesty and dedication for the development of our beloved country.

He said that Pakistan was created by making untold sacrifices and every person of the nation should work with commitment for the betterment of Pakistan. He said that the economy of Pakistan was facing multiple challenges and the government in consultation with the private sector should form policies to address challenges in order to revive the economy. He said that Pakistan was endowed with a lot of natural resources and the government should cooperate with the private sector to exploit them in order to transform the country into a rising economy.

He resolved that the business community would fully support the government in its endeavours to make Pakistan a progressive and prosperous country. Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President, Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President ICCI, Zubair Ahmed Malik and Mian Shaukat Masud former Presidents ICCI, Executive Members, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Khalid Chaudhry, and a large number of business community was present at the occasion.

