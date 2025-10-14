Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, has highlighted the devastating effects of the recent floods on Punjab’s agricultural economy, emphasizing the severe challenges faced by local farmers. According to Cheema, the floods have not only washed away vast agricultural lands but have also severely damaged the economic backbone of the region. The gravity of the situation demands immediate and specific intervention, especially for those farmers whose livelihoods have been severely affected.
Cheema stressed the importance of advance planning by the government to mitigate the potential financial burden on the public from agricultural losses. She warned that the effects of the flood’s devastation will soon become apparent, necessitating a strategy to ensure stability and prevent those who would profit from the crisis.
The senior PTI leader suggested that the bureaucracy should conduct a proper assessment of current reserves and estimate future production to counter the maneuvers of profiteers and hoarders. She emphasized that now that the floodwaters have receded, the real challenge lies ahead, and urged for collective and individual efforts to navigate the recovery phase effectively.