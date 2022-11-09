FM Bilawal will Saudi Arabia on 9-10 Nov.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 9-10 November 2022.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will co-chair the Joint Sub-Committee meeting of the Political and Security pillar of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC) with his Saudi counterpart. The Foreign Minister will also hold a meeting with Secretary General of the GCC during his visit.

Besides the official engagements, the Foreign Minister will have interaction with the local media and other dignitaries of the Kingdom. The visit of the Foreign Minister will further deepen Pakistan’s engagement with Saudi Arabia for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries.