Foreign Minister calls for broadening of mutually beneficial trade with Central, South Asian countries 

Islamabad, August 31, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed hope that peace in Afghanistan will contribute towards further deepening of Pakistan’s economic ties with Central Asian nations. He was chairing a virtual meeting on Economic Diplomacy with participation by Pakistan’s Envoys to Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives and Nepal.

The Foreign Minister stressed on promotion of Pakistan’s Economic Diplomacy and increased economic cooperation with partner countries. Highlighting the government’s paradigm shift from geo-politics to geo-economic cooperation, he directed the envoys to make concerted efforts for implementation of the government’s economic agenda.

The Foreign Minister asked the envoys to cultivate and broaden mutually beneficial trade and economic partnerships with Central and South Asian countries. He especially emphasized an enhanced focus on trade promotion, investments, employment creation, tourism, technology transfer, energy cooperation and regional connectivity.

