Foreign Minister pledges to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Denmark 

Islamabad, September 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan is committed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Denmark, particularly in trade and economic fields. In a telephonic conversation with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod, Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the Denmark government to review the travel guidelines for Pakistan in view of the improved security situation in the country.

The Foreign Minister acknowledged Denmark’s support for Pakistan’s GSP+ status and said that both countries need to enhance people-to-people exchanges by taking steps to facilitate genuine travellers. The Foreign Minister apprised his counterpart of the current situation in Afghanistan and also shared Pakistan’s perspective. He apprised him about the assistance provided by Pakistan in the evacuation of diplomatic staff, citizens, Media persons and officials of international organizations from Afghanistan.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk