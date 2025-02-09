Srinagar: Former senior police officer of Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir, Ali Muhammad Watali, has described the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits as a “big game” linked to the appointment of then-Governor Jagmohan.
According to a statement by Kashmir Media Service, Watali, in his book ‘Guns Under My Chinar’, argues that during Dr. Farooq Abdullah’s tenure as Chief Minister, no Kashmiri Pandit had left the occupied Kashmir Valley. He claims the displacement was politically motivated rather than a communal conflict.
Watali further mentions that Kashmiri Pandits have shown reluctance to return even after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019. He notes that those who obtained jobs through a special employment package initiated by former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh have also declined to work in Kashmir.
