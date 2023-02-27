Four coal miners shot dead, three injured near Harnai

HARNAI: Four miners were killed while three others sustained injuries after unidentified gunmen opened fire in the residential area of Khost Coal Mines in district Harnai of Balochistan province of Monday. Armed gunmen set ablaze eleven coal mines.

According to levies, unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate fire in the residential area of Khost Coal Mines area of Harnai, resultantly, four miners namely Nur Khan, Abdul Hanan, Syed Hanan and Abdul Rehman were killed while three miners namely Shair Zaman, Syed Akram and Baz Muhammad sustained injuries.

Before managing to escape, unidentified gunmen set ablaze eleven coal mines. On information, levies and other security forces reached the site, cordoned off the area and shifted the bodies and injured to Khost Hospital. Search for apprehending perpetrators of crime was underway.