Four of a family gunned down in Peshawar

Peshawar: Four members of a family were shot dead at an animal market in Peshawar on Sunday. According to Peshawar police, the firing incident occurred during the bargaining for the purchase of animals in the Kala Mandi in the provincial capital of KP. The attackers fled after swift operation. The police took the bodies into custody and shifted them to Lady Reading Hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case against the accused and launched an investigation. Tense gripped the area soon after the accident.