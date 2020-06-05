Further extension in mobile device blocking deadline during corona virus pandemic

June 5, 2020

Islamabad, June 05, 2020 (PPI-OT):Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has further extended the deadline for blocking of mobile device IMEIs till 3rd July, 2020 for all GSMA valid IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with PTA. The extension has been given to provide relief and facilitation to the public and ensure social distancing during this difficult time. The blocking of such mobile devices will start from 4th July 2020 and will be communicated via SMS well in time.

As per regulations, all mobile devices being connected to local networks using local SIM are subject to registration within 60 days from first use of device on local mobile networks in Pakistan. However due to extraordinary circumstances, non-registered device IMEIs which were to be blocked between 18th March to 3rd July 2020 will now start getting blocked from 4th July 2020.

PTA launched Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS). Mobile device users can register their devices through website (https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs) or by dialing *8484#.

