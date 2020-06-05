Inspector General of Police Punjab, Shoaib Dastagir has issued transfer / posting orders of 15 Police Officers

June 5, 2020

Lahore, June 05, 2020 (PPI-OT):According to details, Fiaz ul Haq Naeem, DSP (1) Police College Sihala transferred and posted as SDPO Hassan Abdal, Attock, ASP Ammara Sherazi SDPO Hassan Abdal, Attock, transferred and posted SDPO Sadar Attock, Abdul Rehman SDPO Saddar, Attock transferred and posted as SDPO Jand, Attock, Ghulam Asghar, SDPO Jand Attock transferred and posted as SDPO Muzaffargarh, Zulfiqar Ali, SDPO Sarwar Road, Lahore transferred and posted as SDPO Township, Lahore, Mian Hassan Aziz, DSP RIB Sheikhupura Region transferred and posted as SDPO Model Town, Lahore, ASP Asif Bahader, SDPO Model Town, Lahore transferred and posted as SDPO Defence, Lahore, Zafar Javed Malik, SDPO Defence, Lahore transferred and posted on deputation in Lahore Transport Company, Khalid Mehmood, DSP Organized Crime Sheikhupura transferred and posted as SDPO Ferwzewala, Sheikhupura, Shahid Ikram SDPO Ferozewala Sheikhupura transferred and posted in CTD Punjab, Assar Ali, SDPO Waris Khan Rawalpindi transferred and posted as SDPO City Rawalpindi, Malik Tariq Mehboob, SDPO City Rawalpindi transferred and posted as SDPO Waris Khan Rawalpindi, Asif Hanif Joiya, awaiting posting transferred and posted as SDPO Pattoki, Kasur, Rizwan Manzoor SDPO Pattoki transferred and posted as DSP RIB, Sheikhupura Region whereas, Muhammad Yaqoob Awan, SDPO Township, Lahore directed to report at Central Police Office, Lahore with immediate effect.

For more information, contact:

Punjab Police

Punjab Police Computer Bureau,

5th Floor, Central Police Office (CPO),

Punjab, Lahore

Tel: +92-42-99213019, +92-42-99213013

Fax: +92-42-99213012

Email: sapcb@punjabpolice.gov.pk

Website: www.punjabpolice.gov.pk

Related Posts