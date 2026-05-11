GapMaps Partners with Panolytica to Deliver Advanced Consumer Segmentation Data For Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GapMaps has announced a new strategic global partnership with UK-based data specialists Panolytica, providing businesses with access to high quality and granular consumer segmentation data across Australia, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and the UK, with planned launches across Southeast Asia and the United Arab Emirates this year.

Panolytica was established to deliver segmentation data at a far more granular level than traditional offerings. Operating on 100-metre by 100-metre grids, it provides a unique level of precision that legacy models lack, including insights into age, affluence, family status, buying behaviours and brand preferences.

GapMaps: Sample customers segmentation grids for Al Hamra, Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Panolytica’s AI-driven platform draws on a wide array of up-to-date data sources to build a highly accurate picture of local populations. This results in 30 to 50 distinct consumer segments per country, enabling businesses to identify target audiences more precisely and tailor strategies at a local level.

The segmentation data is now available to GapMaps Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) clients through its Data Marketplace and can be easily integrated into existing GIS, Business Intelligence and CRM platforms. In addition to enhanced granularity and more frequent updates, the Panolytica solution offers a cost-effective alternative to traditional segmentation models.

To further improve accessibility and usability, Panolytica’s segmentation data will be available for GapMaps Live platform clients in the coming months. This will enable clients to visualise segmentation data profiles directly within GapMaps Live alongside demographics, visitation and point-of-interest data, allowing teams to move from insight to action across network planning, site selection, and targeted local marketing.

Martin Taylor, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Panolytica, said, “This partnership with GapMaps marks a significant milestone for Panolytica. By joining forces with a market leader, we can deliver next-generation segmentation data to more organisations than ever before – helping them make faster, sharper and more confident decisions at a truly granular level. Our combined strengths will enable customers to unlock greater value from their data, wherever they operate.”

GapMaps Customer Segments

Rob Villanti, Head of DaaS at GapMaps, added, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Panolytica to provide our clients with access to market-leading segmentation. By making this data available across Australia, KSA and the UK – alongside complementary datasets we provide to DaaS customers, including demographics, point-of-interest and visitation data – we’re equipping marketing, analytics, product and network planning teams with the tools to better understand their customers, target more precisely, and optimise decision-making like never before.”

Panolytica was founded by Martin Taylor alongside Chief Data Officer Alex Hill. Both bring extensive industry experience, having previously led product development at Experian and overseen the global deployment of platforms such as Mosaic and Worldview.

About GapMaps

Founded in 2013, GapMaps is an Australian-built and owned company with global capabilities, helping organisations across multiple industries make more informed decisions through access to high-quality, granular location intelligence data. GapMaps delivers its data via a simple to use GapMaps Live platform or a flexible Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering, providing continuously updated raw datasets that integrate seamlessly into GIS, BI and analytics environments. Its core data includes demographics, point-of-interest (POI), visitation (mobility) and consumer segmentation. Today, GapMaps supports more than 500 brands across APAC, Middle East and North America, enabling more precise, data-driven decision-making. More information on GapMaps segmentation data can be found here.

About Panolytica

Panolytica is a UK-based data and analytics firm specialising in high-quality, granular geographic segmentation. Founded by industry veterans with deep expertise in global data products, Panolytica builds precise consumer profiles using modern data sources. The company focuses on delivering actionable insights at a micro-geographic level to help businesses understand and connect with their local target audiences.

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Image: Sample grids for Al Hamra, Dammam, Saudi Arabia, indicating a dominance of affluent segments (A and B grids) in a very wealthy area – GapMaps

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