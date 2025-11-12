High-level parliamentary delegations from across the globe have begun arriving in Islamabad for a major Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference commencing Tuesday, positioning the Pakistani capital at the center of a significant international dialogue focused on peace, security, and development.
Organized under the auspices of the Senate of Pakistan, the two-day summit will feature detailed deliberations by speakers, deputy speakers, and senior parliamentarians from numerous friendly nations. The Senate Secretariat confirmed that all preparations for the event are complete.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, and Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq are scheduled to address the prestigious gathering. The conference aims to foster greater international cooperation and strengthen diplomatic ties through parliamentary engagement.
During the summit, Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani is also scheduled to conduct separate meetings with parliamentary leaders from key countries to discuss bilateral cooperation and matters of mutual interest. The proceedings will conclude with the issuance of a joint communiqué.
A diverse array of international representatives is participating. Those who have already reached the federal capital include Somalia’s First Deputy Speaker Ms. Saadia Yasin Haji; Congo’s Member of Parliament Prosper Kasongo Lokali Tunda; and Guyana’s National Peace Initiative Director Aubrey Narine. Dr. Tageldin Ibrahim Hamad, President of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF), is also in attendance.
The guest list also includes high-profile figures such as the Speaker of the Palestinian National Council, Rohi Ahmad Muhammad Fattouh; Kenya’s Deputy Speaker Farah Maalim Muhammad; and former President of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales. Contingents from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Cameroon, and Jordan have also landed.
A significant mission from Saudi Arabia, led by the Deputy Chairman of the Shura Council, Abdullah bin Addam Falateh, was welcomed by Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto and senior Senate officials. Other prominent arrivals include the Speaker of the House of Councillors of Morocco, Mohamed Ould Rachid, and Rwanda’s Senate President, Francois Xavier.
Speakers and senior officials from the Maldives, Malaysia, the Philippines, Serbia, Nepal, and Liberia are also part of the international assembly. The Liberian group is led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Richard Nagbe Koon.
The conference is being viewed as a reflection of the diplomatic vision of Senate Chairman Gilani. It is anticipated to be a landmark event for enhancing parliamentary diplomacy, promoting democratic values, and encouraging dialogue among nations. Senior Senate officials were present at the New Islamabad Airport to extend a warm reception to the distinguished guests.