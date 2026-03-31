Karachi Mayor lays foundation stone of road construction, rehabilitation project worth Rs400 Million

Karachi: Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction and rehabilitation of Mirza Adam Khan Road in Lyari Town at a cost of Rs 400 million.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, MPA Yousuf Baloch, General Secretary Karachi Division Raouf Nagori, KMC City Council Parliamentary Leader Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, City Council members, Shakeel Chaudhry, Chairman Lyari Town, Vice Chairman, elected representatives, party office bearers and others were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr Wahab said that the project included not only the construction and repair of Mirza Adam Khan Road but also the improvement of the drainage system. Under Package-03, the work on modern road construction and drainage had formally begun. He said that the rehabilitation of the road from Garden to Mirza Por Road was being considered a major development in District South, and upon completion, it would provide better travel facilities to citizens.

He stated that a 4.48-kilometer-long dual carriageway would be constructed, while the 26-foot-wide road would help improve traffic flow. Additionally, a 4.61-kilometer-long drainage line will be installed to ensure an effective rainwater drainage system. The project also includes a 4-foot-wide drainage line and an 18-inch diameter sewerage line, which will significantly reduce sewage issues in the area, says the mayor.

Wahab stated that Lyari’s infrastructure was being developed along modern lines, and the development of underprivileged areas is a top priority. He emphasized that there would be no compromise on quality and transparency in development projects, and KMC is taking all possible measures to provide modern and quality facilities to citizens.

The mayor further said that the road project was a long-standing demand of the residents of Lyari Town and Saddar Town, which was now being fulfilled. Mirza Adam Khan Road is an important artery connecting Mauripur Road and Garden areas, and thousands of citizens use it daily. He noted that the road also served as an alternative route during traffic congestion in Old City Area, Mauripur Road, and Chakiwara, but unfortunately, its condition had deteriorated badly, making its rehabilitation necessary.

He said that under the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Lyari Transformation Project had been launched, with an estimated cost of around Rs5 billion in its first phase. Work on the K-III water line in Lyari is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed before June 30 to address water issues, added the mayor. He said that efforts were also being made to complete the Mirza Adam Khan Road project within the same timeframe.

The Karachi mayor also said that work was ongoing on the restoration of KMC’s Spencer Eye Hospital, where OPD services would be formally launched in April, offering free eye treatments including surgeries. He noted that the hospital had deteriorated in the past but is now being improved.

He further said that steps were being taken to improve Lea Market, which would be upgraded before June 30, and a new food street is also being established in the area to provide citizens with local cuisine.