KARACHI: Google, in collaboration with Google Developers Group Kolachi, hosted AI Seekho, a groundbreaking initiative designed to equip aspiring professionals with expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data, and Infrastructure.

According to a statement by Google Developers Group Kolachi today, the event took place at NIC Karachi, witnessing an overwhelming response, with more than 100 attendees actively participating in the sessions. The theme of the event was “Karachi Walo AI Seekho,” highlighting the importance of AI education for Karachi’s tech community.

AI Seekho is a Google Cloud initiative, offering a structured curriculum and hands-on training to empower individuals with the skills necessary to excel in the ever-evolving AI landscape. This in-person training program in Karachi brought together industry experts, seasoned mentors, and an expert-led community to provide participants with an immersive learning experience. Through AI Seekho, learners gain practical insights into AI, ML, and cloud-based technologies, helping them build proficiency in leveraging Google Cloud’s powerful tools and frameworks.

Under the guidance of Arhum Ishtiaq, CTO and Co-founder of ConnectHear, and the GDG Kolachi team—Danella Patrick, Hassam Jawed, Hassan Mujtaba, Aashir Ahmed, Muhammad Ateeb, Hafiz Munim, Fizza Khan, and Huzaifa Habib—participants gained practical knowledge and hands-on experience with AI and ML tools. The program was structured to help individuals build their technical capabilities, enhance problem-solving skills, and engage with a dynamic network of AI practitioners.

The Karachi edition of AI Seekho was organized by GDG Kolachi, a leading tech community dedicated to fostering knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and innovation in the region. Through workshops, discussions, and interactive sessions, AI Seekho aimed to bridge the gap between academia and industry by providing real-world applications of AI/ML technologies.

“AI is shaping the future of technology, and with AI Seekho, we want to ensure that Pakistani professionals have access to world-class learning resources and mentorship. This initiative is a step towards creating an AI-driven workforce that can contribute to the global tech ecosystem,” said the GDG Kolachi team.

The event featured insightful discussions, live demos, and networking opportunities, making it an unmissable occasion for AI enthusiasts, students, and professionals looking to advance their careers in data science, AI development, and cloud infrastructure.

In addition to the in-person training, AI Seekho also offers an online Google Cloud self-study program designed for developers in Pakistan. This program provides access to hands-on Google Cloud labs and fosters learning through a supportive community of peers. Participants can explore cutting-edge technologies like Gemini and Vertex AI, develop AI/ML, Data, and Infrastructure skills, and engage with industry experts. To encourage continuous learning, participants can complete the learning challenges between January 23 – February 20, 2025, to qualify for a Google Cloud swag pack.