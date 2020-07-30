Government ensuring transparency, merit at all levels: Shibli

July 30, 2020

Islamabad, July 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Information and broadcasting Shibli Faraz says present government is ensuring transparency and merit at all levels. He was talking to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar who called on him in Lahore on Thursday.

Minister for Information said opposition’s agenda is only protection of personal interests and they do not care the country and nation. Punjab Governor said the government is taking practical steps to make the country economically strong and indiscriminate accountability is guarantee of development and prosperity of country.

