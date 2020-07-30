National

Law Minister felicitates nation over passage of two bills related to FATF in Senate

July 30, 2020

Islamabad, July 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Law Farogh Naseem has congratulated the nation over passage of two important bills related to FATF in the Senate on Thursday. In a video message, he said this legislation will help us meet the deadline of FATF.

