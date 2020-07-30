Senate passes Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill 2020, UNSC (Amendment) Bill 2020

July 30, 2020

Islamabad, July 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Senate on Thursday passed “The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020” and “The United Nations (Security Council) (Amendment) Bill, 2020”. The bills were moved by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan.

Earlier, Chairman Standing Committee of the Upper House on Law and Justice Javed Abbasi presented reports on these bills. Speaking on the occasion, he said the opposition was not against legislation related to FATF to fulfill Pakistan’s international obligations. He said Opposition’s only concern was that no legislation can be used against the citizens of Pakistan. Javed Abbasi thanked the Law Minister and the government side for incorporating amendments proposed by the Opposition for the legislation.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts