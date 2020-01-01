Government of Pakistan handed over list of 282 Indian prisoners in Pakistan to High Commission of India

January 1, 2020

Islamabad, January 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Government of Pakistan today handed over a list of 282 Indian prisoners (55 civil + 227 fishermen) in Pakistan to the High Commission of India in Islamabad. This step is consistent with the provisions of the Consular Access Agreement between Pakistan and India, signed on 21 May 2008, under which both countries are required to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on 1st January and 1st July, respectively. The Indian Government will also share the list of Pakistani prisoners with Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

