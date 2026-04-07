Government Rolls Out Electric Patrol Fleet to Tackle Soaring Fuel Costs and Forex Drain

Islamabad: In a move to combat skyrocketing international fuel prices and conserve valuable foreign exchange, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today spearheaded the introduction of an eco-friendly electric vehicle fleet for the capital”s traffic police.

During a handover ceremony, the premier presented fifteen eco-smart electric automobiles to the Islamabad Traffic Police, stating the initiative was a crucial step amidst the prevailing regional situation and rising fuel costs.

The Prime Minister strongly urged provincial governments and other law enforcement agencies to follow the federal example by inducting environmentally-friendly vehicles into their own fleets.

The initiative is projected to yield significant financial benefits, with each electric car expected to save approximately 0.5 million rupees monthly compared to its petrol-powered counterpart. Officials estimate the cost of the vehicles will be recovered within 13 to 14 months.

Briefing the Prime Minister, officials detailed that a fully charged vehicle possesses a range of 350 to 400 kilometres. Recharging options include a 60 to 90-minute fast charge or a standard six to eight-hour charge.

The new units, which are part of the federal government’s modern traffic management plan, will be deployed on the city”s major thoroughfares to improve traffic flow.

Each vehicle will be operated by a four-person crew, comprising a captain, one male responder, one female responder, and a driver, all of whom will be provided with special uniforms.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister inspected one of the new automobiles, while Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi presented a model of the electric vehicle to Shehbaz Sharif.