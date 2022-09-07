Government taking steps for rehabilitation of flood affectees: Prime Minister

Islamabad, September 07, 2022 (PPI-OT):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the government is taking steps for rehabilitation of the flood affectees in coordination with all the relevant departments. He was addressing a ceremony after reviewing rehabilitation work of the flood-hit Saggu Bridge in Dera Ismail Khan on Wednesday. He said the government has increased the compensation amount from twenty-eight billion to seventy-billion rupees.

Shehbaz Sharif said so far, the government has transparently distributed twenty billion rupees through Benazir Income Support Program. He said the government has also decided to give one million rupees to each bereaved family of the people who died due to flood. The Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to ensure rehabilitation and reconstruction of highways, bridges and other infrastructure across the province without any discrimination.

He said the devastating floods have greatly affected the standing crops of cotton, rice and dates in Sindh and Balochistan. He said that the government will provide financial assistance to affected farmers. The Prime Minister said no compromise will be made over the transparent distribution of the relief package. He emphasized on the construction of small dams in the country to combat the challenge of floods.

Shehbaz Sharif thanked the brotherly countries for provision of financial assistance and food packages in this critical time. The Prime Minister hailed the efforts of PDMAs and other relevant departments for contributing wilful rehabilitation of flood victims.

Shehbaz Sharif announced the inauguration of a housing project comprising one-hundred houses in district Tank within two weeks. The said housing project is being funded by a philanthropist of the area. Shehbaz Sharif lauded Pak Army and local administration for their tireless efforts to rescue the people stuck due to floods.

