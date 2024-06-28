KARACHI, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the 1294th annual Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi. At the shrine, the Governor laid a ceremonial chadar and offered special prayers for the progress of the nation and the resolution of its issues. Following the ceremony, he distributed clothes, water, juice, and food among the visitors.
Speaking to the media, Governor Sindh expressed his strong belief that the prayers for Pakistan’s economic stability, made in the presence of this great saint, will be answered, and that the country will soon stand on its own economically. He also prayed for relief from the intense heat and for rainfall in the province and Karachi.
Governor Kamran Khan Tessori mentioned that the Prime Minister and Army Chief are working hard to attract investment through SIFC. In response to a question, he acknowledged the significant damage Pakistan has suffered due to climate change over the past two years. He also shared that, at his request, the spiritual leader of the Bohra community will be visiting Pakistan, despite invitations from five other countries. The spiritual leader’s visit is expected to bring over 50,000 people to the city, boosting economic activity.
Tessori highlighted his efforts in Islamabad over the past three days, meeting with various ambassadors. The UAE ambassador assured him of large-scale investment in Sindh, while the Turkish ambassador confirmed extensive cooperation. Investors from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and other countries are also expected to invest soon, which will create job opportunities and prosperity. Addressing another question, he urged K-Electric to ensure the end of unannounced load shedding during the intense heat.