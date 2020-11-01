(Govt): Corruption biggest problem of Pakistan: Suri

QUETTA:Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker National Assembly said that corruption is the biggest problem of our country. He said no politician can commit corruption without help of bureaucracy.

These views were expressed by him while addressing a function at National Institute of Management.

He said the whole world was moving to impose lockdown, but Pakistan set a precedent during the crisis caused by novel corona virus and that is why, he added, the whole world is now presenting examples of Pakistan.