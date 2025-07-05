The federal government is prioritizing the provision of superior seeds to cultivators, according to Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain.
He made this statement while conferring with Dr Asif Ali Khan, Chairman of the National Seed Development Authority, in Islamabad. The meeting centered on critical matters concerning seed production.
Hussain underscored the vital role seeds hold in the nation”s agricultural advancement. He stressed that developing premium seeds based on contemporary research is now essential.