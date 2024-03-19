Govt seeking economic consensus with all political parties: Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said the government is seeking economic consensus with all political parties to push the country towards economic prosperity.

Talking to a private news channel on Tuesday, he said it is included in PML-N's manifesto to give facilities to the interior areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bring them at par with the major cities.

The Minister said the government is taking steps to overhaul the fragmented tax system, ensuring businesses pay their tax in time, while also tackling electricity and gas theft to strengthen the economy.