(Govt): Technical allowance to Balochistan engineers

Quetta:Government of Balochistan is mulling over a proposal to grant Technical Allowance to all the engineers of the province.

In this regard Finance Department, Government of Balochistan in a handout requested all Engineering Departments of the province to submit sanctioned strength; number of vacant posts and total Financial Implication at the rate of 1.5 initial Basic Pay of the Scales in shape of Working Paper duly signed by the Administrative Secretaries for consideration of meeting of all Engineering Departments of the province.

Those Engineering Departments of the province that have been asked for submission of Working Paper include Planning and Development Department, Urban Planning and Development Department, Building Physical Planning and Housing Department, Roads Department, Irrigation Department, Agriculture and Cooperative Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Local Government Department, Mines and Minerals Department and Energy Department.