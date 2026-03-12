Habib Bank Limited Reports Strong Financial Performance for 2025

Karachi: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has reported a robust financial performance for the year 2025, with significant growth in deposits, investments, and digital transactions. The bank's total deposits rose by 27% to Rs5.5 trillion, and its current accounts reached Rs2.0 trillion, reflecting a similar percentage increase. However, the domestic current account mix saw a slight decline.

According to JS Global, HBL's investment portfolio reached Rs4.2 trillion, with a substantial improvement in the Mark-to-Market surplus, climbing from Rs32.0 billion in December 2024 to Rs97.8 billion in December 2025. The investment yield remained steady at 11.5%. The bank's advances increased to Rs2.1 trillion by the end of 2025, with a notable rise in the international loan portfolio.

Consumer lending also showed a significant uptrend, growing by 23% to Rs177 billion. The bank's cost-to-income ratio improved slightly, and its infection ratio saw a decline, indicating better asset quality. The Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 18.3%, well above the regulatory requirement.

HBL's digital and mobile banking services experienced marked growth, with mobile payments reaching Rs11 trillion, up 44% from the previous year. Digital transactions accounted for a vast majority of the total transactions. The bank maintained its leadership in the cards market with a substantial customer base.

HBL's earnings for 2025 totaled Rs66.7 billion, with a 14% increase in earnings per share. The bank declared a dividend of Rs6.0 per share in the fourth quarter, resulting in a total dividend of Rs20.0 per share for the year. The management continues to monitor the remittance situation closely, while the bank's domestic and Islamic branch network remains extensive.

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