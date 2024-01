RAWALPINDI: Multan Women captain Umm-e-Hani has been ruled out of the ongoing National Women’s T20 Tournament in Rawalpindi/Islamabad due to thumb injury.

Umm-e-Hani, who has featured for Pakistan women in 17 international matches, sustained a hairline fracture in her left-hand thumb in her side’s opening match against Lahore Women on 15 January.

Umm-e-Hani has been advised four weeks rest. The selection committee has named Gull Feroza captain of Multan Women for the rest of the tournament.