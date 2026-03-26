HBLPSL 11 Begins with New Teams and Renewed Sponsorship

Karachi: Pakistan's largest sporting event, the HBL Pakistan Super League (HBLPSL), commences its 11th season today in Lahore, marking a pivotal moment with the introduction of two new teams. The tournament, featuring over 40 matches across Lahore and Karachi, will conclude on May 3, 2026, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

According to Habib Bank Limited, this season sees the addition of the Hyderabad Kingsmen and Rawalpindi Pindiz franchises, expanding the league to eight teams and enhancing regional representation and fan engagement nationwide. HBL, which has been the title sponsor since the league's inception in 2016, has renewed its sponsorship for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Ali Habib, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at HBL, emphasized the long-standing partnership's significance, stating that HBL's commitment to the league reflects its philosophy of "enabling dreams" and aims to elevate HBLPSL's global stature.

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