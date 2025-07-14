A westerly wave interacting with humid airmass over northern Balochistan is predicted to cause scattered rainfall and thunderstorms, with the potential for heavy downpours in isolated locations, until Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Department Quetta Regional Center forcast today.
The advisory issued Sunday specifically mentions Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, and Lasbella Divisions as areas likely to experience significant precipitation. Partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with high humidity are anticipated throughout the province. Rain, wind, and thunderstorms are expected in several districts, including Zhob, Musakhel, Sherani, Loralai, Kila Saifullah, Dukki, Barkhan, Kohlu, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kacchi (Bolan), Ziarat, Harnai, Dera Bugti, Khuzdar, and Kalat. Quetta, Killa Abdullah, Usta Muhammad, Lasbella, and Hub Districts may see light to moderate rain, thunder, and dust-blowing winds in the next 24 hours.
The forecast for the next 48 hours predicts hot and humid conditions in most areas, with possible isolated rain, wind, and thunderstorms in Barkhan, Sibbi, Kohlu, Musakhel, Zhob, and their surrounding areas.
Over the last 24 hours, measurable rainfall was recorded in Khuzdar (18.6mm), Lasbella (16.5mm), Zhob (15.0mm), and Barkhan (Trace). Temperatures varied across the province, with Dalbandin recording the highest maximum temperature (43.5°C) and Kalat the lowest minimum temperature (19.0°C). Quetta experienced a range of temperatures, with the city center reaching 38.5°C and Sariab recording a low of 21.0°C.