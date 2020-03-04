HRCP urges world to act against New Delhi violence

March 4, 2020

Lahore, March 04, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said Tuesday violent mobs in Delhi lynching Muslims, burning their property and attacking mosques is highly deplorable amid Kashmiris already under siege for seven months.

The HRCP said the Delhi violence and Kashmir siege warrant the international community’s immediate attention. Both developments have made minorities across South Asia increasingly vulnerable. It urged the international community and all the governments to make every effort in treating minorities as equal citizens, and guaranteeing their protection and well-being across the region.

Communal violence in South Asia does not occur in a vacuum. There is often a domino effect that causes state violence against minorities in one country to trigger violence against that minority in neighbouring countries. Our shared history, languages and cultures, and the fact that all South Asian states are bound to uphold their citizens’ human rights, should serve as collective strengths.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts