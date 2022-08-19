ICCI signs MoU with Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University to promote research activities

Islamabad, August 19, 2022 (PPI-OT):The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University (STMU) Islamabad to promote joint academic and R and D activities of mutual interest in accordance with their respective needs and objectives as well as to promote academia-industry linkages. Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Dr. Muhammad Tanvir Afzal, Director Campus, Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, Islamabad signed the MoU during a ceremony held at ICCI. Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Naveed Malik former Senior Vice President ICCI, Dr. Shazia Shehzadi, Phycologist and others were present at the occasion.

By signing the MoU, ICCI shall help in providing Internship opportunities to the students of STMU and would invite STMU to its specific events. ICCI shall facilitate the students of STMU in startups and in finding jobs with its member companies. Both parties shall promote collaboration in the field of mutual interest and work jointly for resolving problems of local industrial units. STMU shall provide a 10% discount in tuition fee to the children of ICCI members for selective programs.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that strong industry-academia linkages are important to conduct research projects for industry and help it produce value added products for exports. He said that universities should focus on applied research with a focus to resolve the key issues of industry and enhance industrial efficiency to make it more competitive for exports promotion. He hoped that the MoU signed between ICCI and STMU would be a step in the right direction to promote sustainable industry-academia linkages. He assured that ICCI would cooperate with STMU in providing internships to its students and job placement in the local industry.

Dr. Muhammad Tanvir Afzal, Director Campus, Shifa Tameer-e-Millat University, Islamabad said that it is high time to introduce research culture in the industry. He said that research promotion for industry would help achieve the future demands of the industrial sector and stressed that academia-industry linkages needed to be strengthened to attain this goal. He said that STMU can assist local industry in new developments and trends in businesses through research and ICCI can support STMU students by providing them opportunities to work in industry for gaining practical experience. Both sides agreed to make joint efforts for industrial efficiency and growth.

