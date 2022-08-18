ICCI urges students to focus on entrepreneurship for prosperous career

Islamabad, August 18, 2022 (PPI-OT):Pakistan needed productive entrepreneurs to create new jobs, introduce new technologies, increase productivity and enhance exports in order to steer the economy out of current troubles and put it on the path of sustainable growth, therefore, students should focus on entrepreneurship that offers them a prosperous career.

This was said by Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) while addressing a delegation of Bahria University students who visited ICCI led by Haroon Khan, Assistant Director, international Office, Bahria University, Islamabad along with Dr. Hc. Sander Schroever from Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands who engages industry and corporate experts from Pakistan to deliver guest talks on contemporary business skills for students. The visit was a part of International Summer School on the topic of “International Business Skills” being organized by the Bahria University in collaboration with Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands from August 15-20, 2022.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir briefed the students about the working and functioning of ICCI and the initiatives being taken by the Chamber to resolve the key issues of business community and promote the interests of business community. He informed the students about the contemporary business skills that were essential to succeed in the current competitive business environment. He also highlighted the importance of political stability for economic stability of the country and said that an environment marked by the political instability was not conducive for attracting the potential investors to the country.

Muhammad Faheem Khan, Vice President ICCI thanked the Bahria University students for visiting ICCI and hoped that their visit would be a good learning experience for them. The students asked many questions to the business leaders about the growing sectors of Pakistan’s economy, major export markets of, international standards for exports and other potential markets that could be tapped for exports. They also got many tips about becoming a successful entrepreneur and showed great interest in the talk given by the ICCI Office Bearers.

Haroon Khan, Assistant Director, international Office, Bahria University, Islamabad and Dr. Hc. Sander Schroever from Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands thanked ICCI management for hosting the students and providing them useful tips about international business skills, entrepreneurship, exports, business and investment.

