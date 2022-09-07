IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar’s notice of 3 murders in Mughalpura Lahore

Lahore, September 07, 2022 (PPI-OT):Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has taken notice of the incident of murder in Mughalpura Lahore and has asked the report of the incident from CCPO Lahore. IG Punjab has directed to form a special team for the immediate arrest of the brutal accused.

While giving the order, he said that immediate steps should be taken to arrest the accused with the help of Safe City cameras. IG Punjab directed that the callous accused should be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice. IG Punjab further said that the supervisory officers should keep in close contact with the families of the victims and justice should be ensured to the families on a priority basis.

