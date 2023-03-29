IMF deal to be revived soon, says Ayesha Ghous Pasha

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Ghaus Pasha has said that progress has been made in financing from friendly countries and the next installment of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is going to be received, so there is no need to worry.

A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance was held under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla in which Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Ghaus Pasha briefed the participants. Giving a briefing on the IMF program, the Minister said that many difficult decisions have been taken to revive the IMF program, it is taking time to gain confidence with the IMF.

Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said that Pakistan needs the cooperation of friendly countries on external financing, we are in constant contact with friendly countries, dealings with them will progress very soon. She said that China has supported in difficult times, we hope that Saudi Arabia will also come forward very soon while there are great expectations from the United Arab Emirates.

She said that the next installment is going to be received from the IMF, there is no need to worry, progress has been made in obtaining financing from friendly countries, IMF is verifying financing from friendly countries of Pakistan.