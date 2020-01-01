India hell bent upon robbing Kashmiris’ identity

January 1, 2020

Srinagar, January 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Bilal Siddiqui has said that India is hell bent upon robbing the Kashmiris of their civilizational, cultural and religious identity. In a media interview in Srinagar, today, Bilal Siddiqui pointed out that the controversial Indian laws, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, had proved that BJP-led Indian government intends to make the survival of the Muslims impossible not only in the occupied territory but also in whole of India. He said such moves have vindicated the struggle of the Kashmiri people against New Delhi’s brutal repression and added that they would in no case reconcile with the Indian occupation.

Bilal Siddiqui said that in order to cripple the Kashmiris economically, the Indian government was deliberately disallowing trucks laden with perishable goods especially apples to reach to Indian markets by halting their movement on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway every now and then. Bilal Siddiqui appealed to the people of Kashmir to stand firm and continue resistance against India’s illegal hold over their territory with courage and discipline.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, a local human rights group, in its annual report released in Srinagar said there were mass arrests, torture, killings, harassment, military lockdown, curfew and gag on media and Internet during the year 2019. The report, which covers the period from 1st January to 31st December 2019 while mentioning extrajudicial executions of civilians at a massive scale said children also faced illegal and unjust detentions, ill-treatment including torture at the hands of Indian troops during detention. In 2019, at least 195 Cordon and Search Operations were conducted in Kashmir, which led to multiple human rights violations of the civilian population.

The annual report said the abrogation of the Article 370 on August 5 led to the continued military siege, curfew and restrictions in the occupied territory. The report pointed out that the permanent imposition of Section 144 was a clear violation of fundamental rights. In 2019, media continued to face harassment by the authorities, while several journalists were beaten and thrashed. In 2019, at least 43 incidents of attacks on Kashmiris across India were reported.

On the other hand, military siege and lockdown in the occupied territory particularly the Kashmir valley and Jammu region completed 150 days, today. Two Indian troops were killed, today, in an attack in Rajouri district of Jammu region. The troops came under attack when they launched a cordon and search operation at Khari Thrayat in Nowshera area of the district.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts