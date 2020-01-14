Indian Charge d’Affaires summoned to register Pakistan’s strong protest on ceasefire violations by India on 11 January 2020

January 13, 2020

Islamabad, January 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, today, to register Pakistan’s strong protest at the ceasefire violation by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kotkotera and Karela Sectors on 11 January 2020, resulting in the shahadat of an innocent civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces, 24 year old, Muhammad Ishtiaque from Chowki village, Tehsil and District Khuiratta, had embraced shahadat. Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA and SAARC) underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, are a threat to regional peace and security. He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights violations taking place in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ and K).

The DG (SA and SAARC) called upon Indian side to respect the Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace on the LoC and the WB. He also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

