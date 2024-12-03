Islamabad: The inflation rate in Pakistan has fallen to 4.9 percent in November, marking the lowest level in six and a half years. This decline is poised to have significant economic implications, including potential monetary easing and reduced debt servicing costs.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported that inflation stood at 7.2 percent in October. The current trend suggests the possibility of further monetary easing, which could decrease the cost of capital for businesses and industries while enhancing the government’s fiscal balance through lower debt servicing costs.
Bloomberg indicates that inflation may continue to decrease in the coming months due to controlled demand and improved food supplies. Last month, food costs saw a slight decrease of 0.24 percent from the previous year, contrasting with a 0.92 percent increase in October.
