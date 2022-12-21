Info Minister condemns storming of house, torturing servants of anchorperson Shiffa Yousafzai

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly condemned the storming of house and torturing the servants of anchorperson Shiffa Yousafzai on later Tuesday night. Talking to her on telephone on Wednesday, the Information Minister said people involved in this incident will be brought to justice. She in strong words condemned the incident saying that police is investigating the incident.

The anchorperson Shiffa Yousafzai informed the Minister that she was not present at home when the incident took place. Meanwhile, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has expressed deep sorrow over the sad demise of Dr Shireen Mazari’s husband. In a statement, she prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace.