Sindh CM approves Rs66bn to construct 8620km damaged roads

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday presiding over a meeting to review the overhauling of damaged roads by heavy rains and floods approved Rs66 billion for the reconstruction of 8620km of provincial roads with the support of donor agencies.

The meeting, held at CM House, was attended by Minister Works Zia Abbas Shah, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P and D Hassan Naqvi, PSCM Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Works Shariq Ahmed, and others. The CM in his opening remarks said that due to heavy rains during the month of July and August 2022, Sindh had faced an unprecedented situation as the infrastructure had been badly affected.

He added that most of the roads and associated infrastructure had been damaged and the remaining roads were in severely dilapidated condition which required emergent repair and rehabilitation to enable connectivity of inter and intra districts road network.