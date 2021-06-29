Info Minister congrats on re-approval of media bill

KARACHI:Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday congratulated journalists and media workers on re-approval of Sindh Protection of Journalists and Other Media Practitioners (SPJOMP) Bill 2021 in Sindh Assembly.

In his address to the Sindh Assembly on the occasion of re-introduction of the Protection of Journalists Bill, the minister said that the bill had been passed by the Sindh Assembly in its previous sitting and sent to the Governor Sindh for endorsement, but Governor Sindh raised unnecessary objections on the bill and returned it.

Shah added that the protection of journalists bill was obstructed because Pakistan Tehreek -i- Insaf wanted to restrict the media and press. He said that federal government was introducing ordinances and new laws to suppress the media and independent voices in the country.

He said that the federal government was reluctant to digest freedom of press and protection of journalists and media workers. “In response to this, Sindh government of Pakistan Peoples Party is again presenting bill in the Sindh Assembly for approval so that no endorsement is required from those people who are causing obstacles in this regard,’ the minister added.