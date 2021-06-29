Netherlands’ Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI:The Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan, Willem Wouter Plomp called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail at Governor’s House today.

The matters of mutual interests and opportunities for deepening the cooperation among both countries were discussed at the meeting. Ismail said that there was room to expand the economic cooperation, implement new projects and make new investments.

He said that Pakistan always wanted to cement its relations with Netherlands through strengthened diplomatic relationship. The envoy opined that there was a great scope of cooperation between Pakistan and Netherlands in the areas of agriculture and dairy farming. Plomp further said that the investors of his country are also interested to invest in Pakistan.