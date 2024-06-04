REGULATED INFORMATION

Information on the total number of voting rights and shares

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), June 3, 2024, 10:15 pm CET / 4:15 pm ET –In accordance with article  15 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: NYXH) publishes the below information following the issue of new shares.

  •  Share capital: EUR 5,902,793.43
  •  Total number of securities carrying voting rights: 34,360,390 (all ordinary shares)
  •  Total number of voting rights (= denominator): 34,360,390 (all relating to ordinary shares)
  •  Number of rights to subscribe to securities carrying voting rights not yet issued:
    •  100 “2018 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 12, 2018, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 50,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares);
    •  400,500 “2020 ESOP Warrants” issued on February 21, 2020, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 400,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
    •  1,070,500 “2021 ESOP Warrants” issued on September 8, 2021, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 1,070,500 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares); and
    •  700,000 “2022 ESOP Warrants” issued on December 28, 2022, entitling their holders to subscribe to a total number of 700,000 securities carrying voting rights (all ordinary shares).

Contact:
Nyxoah
David DeMartino, Chief Strategy Officer
IR@nyxoah.com

