Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir issued transfer postings Orders of 12 Police Officers

July 22, 2020

Lahore, July 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): According to details, Mr. Tasawar Iqbal, SP AVLS, Lahore transferred and posted as Addl. SP Operations, City Lahore, Mr. Raza Safdar Kazmi, Addl. SP Operations, City Lahore transferred and posted as Addl. SP Operations, Civil Lines, Lahore, Capt. (R) Dost Muhammad, Addl. SP Operations, Civil Lines, Lahore transferred and posted as Addl. SP Operations, Model Town, Lahore, Mr. Ejaz Rasheed, Addl. SP Operations, Model Town, Lahore transferred and posted as SP AVLS, Lahore, Mr. Muhammad Bilal Qayyum, Addl. SP CRO, Lahore transferred and posted as Addl.

SP Telecommunication, Punjab, Lahore, Syed Muhammad Abbas, awaiting posting, transferred and posted as SP Investigation, Sargodha, Mr. Muhammad Imtiaz Mehmood, SP Investigation, Sargodha transferred and posted as Addl. SP Civil Lines Division, Gujranwala, Mr. Muhammad Usman Tariq Butt, Addl.

SP Civil Lines Division, Gujranwala transferred and posted as SP Investigation, Rajanpur, Mr. Muhammad Akram Khan Niazi, SP Investigation, Rajanpur, transferred and posted as SP Investigation, R.Y. Khan, Mr. Fraz Ahmed, SP Investigation, R.Y. Khan transferred and posted as SP Investigation, D.G.Khan, Mr. Hafeez-ur-Rehman, SP Investigation, D.G.Khan transferred and posted as Addl. SP Sadar Division, Gujranwala, Mr. Muhammad Waseem Dar, Addl. SP Sadar Division, Gujranwala transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Headquarters, SPU Punjab, Lahore, against an existing vacancy, with immediate effect.

