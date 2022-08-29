International Day against Nuclear Tests being observed today 

Islamabad, August 29, 2022 (PPI-OT):International Day against Nuclear Tests is being observed on Monday. Its aim is to create awareness about the effects of nuclear weapon test explosions or any other nuclear explosions and the need for their cessation to achieve the goal of a nuclear-weapon-free world.

In his message on the occasion, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for a complete ban on nuclear testing in order to prevent the qualitative and quantitative improvement of nuclear weapons and achieve nuclear disarmament.

